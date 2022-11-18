LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested and accused of trying to run over several people with an SUV in Lubbock on Wednesday, according to a police report.

Jasmine Taylor, 21, was arrested in the 3100 block of Grinnell Street, according to the police report.

A passerby called 911 and said Taylor was attempting to run over three people with a GMC Yukon, the police report said. The three people were her girlfriend and two of her girlfriend’s family members.

While trying to run over the three people, Taylor struck a brick mailbox, according to the police report.

After hitting the mailbox, Taylor got out and went over to the victims on the porch of a house and the passerby tried to intervene, the police report said.

Taylor then went inside the house and returned with a gun. She pointed it at the passerby who tried to intervene, according to the police report.

Taylor was arrested after police arrived and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

As of Friday, she remained at LCDC in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000.