WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 39-year-old Wichita Falls woman is back in jail on three new child sex charges stemming from a nine-month sexual relationship with a preteen girl.

Casey Lee Chapman 2022 mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Casey Lee Chapman, who was indicted by a Grand Jury in 2019 on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, now faces new charges formally filed on August 5, 2022, for continuous sexual abuse of a child, as well as two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

During a forensic interview at Patsy’s House in January 2019, the victim recalled several sexual encounters with Chapman, from March 2018 until December 2018.

The victim, 12 years old at that time, said Chapman was a family friend who lived in the same apartment complex. She said she would often spend the night with Chapman and hang out at her house.

The victim said she had confided in Chapman that she had developed a crush on her. According to the victim, Chapman responded by asking her if she wanted to enter into a relationship to discover if she was really bisexual.

The victim also said Chapman’s boyfriend, Shannon Wells, found out about the relationship and demanded the girl have sex with him also. Wells was charged in 2019 with four counts of aggravated sexual assault. He is free pending trial on $400,000 total bonds.

Authorities said Chapman later admitted to the sexual relationship with the victim and that she did it for gratification.

Chapman was booked back into jail on Thursday, August 4. and as of this posting remains jailed on bonds totaling $300,000.

After her original arrest on the charges in February 2019, she was granted a bond hearing in July 2019, and her original bonds totaling $850,000 were reduced to $400,000. She was released on bond and her bond conditions stipulate she can not be within 500 feet or have any contact with any child under age 18.

Court documents suggest Chapman’s charges from 2019 and her latest charges stem from the same incident. Based on the available information, it is unclear whether her 3 new charges will replace the previous charges or if they are in addition to her previous charges.

Our newsroom contacted the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, who said they could not comment on this pending litigation.