ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday.

Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment.

In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. As part of that plea agreement, Kelley faced up to 50 years in prison and agreed to testify against her cousin, Fabian Gonzales. His trial is set for July, Michelle Martens is also awaiting trial.