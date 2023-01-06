LUBBOCK, Texas – Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

In December of 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan worth over $60,000 using someone else’s information. Benedetti admitted that she provided a counterfeit driver’s license with her photo and the other person’s information to a City Bank location in Lubbock, according to court documents.

During her indictment, Benedetti was also charged with False Statement to a Bank and Possession of Stolen Mail on account of her being accused of having stolen checks when she was arrested, but both of those charges were later dropped, according to the plea deal.

For the first count, Benedetti faced up to 30 years in prison, and for the second count; no less than 2 years.

As of Friday afternoon, Benedetti remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.