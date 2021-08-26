Woman shot, injured while driving in Central Lubbock, police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting late Wednesday night along 50th Street in Central Lubbock.

The call came just before 10:45 p.m. The victim told 911 that she was shot while driving eastbound on 50th Street, according to police. She was advised to stop at the Burger King at the 2100 block of 50th Street.

Authorities arrived on the scene and tended to the victim. The victim was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.