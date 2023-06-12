LUBBOCK, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after police were called to a group home in Lubbock on June 6 for a civil disturbance call, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

The report said the suspect asked for green grapes for a snack, but the victim told him the purple ones were more fresh. The suspect became angry, threw the grapes on the floor and pulled out a knife from the kitchen drawer, said the report. The knife had a five inch blade on it, the report said.

The suspect held the knife at his side and faced it toward the victim. The report said he told the victim, “I’ll kill you.” The victim then slapped the knife out of the suspect’s hand, said the report.

The suspect said he was mad that the victim told him to eat the purple grapes because he does not like that kind, the report said. The suspect said he would not have actually hurt the victim, according to the report.

The victim was not injured. As of Monday, the suspect remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.