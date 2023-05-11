LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced the expansion of X-FAB Texas, a global leader in the manufacturing of semiconductor solutions. Phase one amounts to $200 million and is expected to create up to 250 jobs.

Since 1999, X-Fab’s Lubbock facility has been one of the key manufacturing sites for technology components. X-FAB makes wafers which are then developed into electronic circuits for the automotive, consumer product and medical industries.

“For nearly 25 years X-FAB has remained a strong corporate partner in Lubbock’s business community, and today’s announcement further validates Lubbock as a premier destination for manufacturing and distribution both nationally and internationally,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of LEDA.