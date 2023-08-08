LUBBOCK, Texas — With an extended streak of record-setting temperatures in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area, it urges customers who have difficulties paying bills to contact customer agents for options in making payments, said a press release on Monday.

Agents have been reaching out to customers who have qualified for energy assistance in the past to ensure they are aware of the resources available to them. Xcel Energy offers pay arrangements on a case-by-case basis, but most are from three to six months, said the press release.

Air conditioning use accounts for half or more of a typical household’s summer electricity use, said the press release. Xcel Energy’s records show the highest increase in the Roswell area where temperatures in July were 5% above normal. Xcel Energy said Lubbock temperatures were 3.7% higher and Amarillo saw a 1.7% increase above the average temperatures.

“We understand our customers are operating on tight budgets, and a high bill can create a lot of anxiety.” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “This summer has been an especially difficult one because of extreme heat, but our customer care representatives are standing by to discuss these high bills and can provide options that will help customers manage their payments.

Xcel Energy customers who wish to make payment arrangements can call 1-800-895-4999 or visit the customer support page here to learn about your options.