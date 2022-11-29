LUBBOCK, Texas — One year following supply chain shortages, Building Blocks Toy Store said on Tuesday that customers can still expect to see higher toy prices this holiday season.

“Last year, it was about scarcity. This year, it’s about inflation and trying to beat those shipping costs,” Building Blocks Toy Store Owner Paul Cimino said, as he works to compete with major online retailers like Amazon.

Unlike last year’s concerns, Cimino has plenty of stock to last through Christmas.

“You’re going to see higher prices. That’s just the way it is. A year ago, I bet I knew 90% of the prices on the shelf. This year, I’ve got to look them up because it changes so regularly. I’m having to call vendors before I place an order simply to find out if we’ve had another price increase. It’s just unbelievable.”

If you’re looking for the hottest toy of the year, Cimino said he doesn’t know and doesn’t care.

“I’ve been at this now for over 25 years. This is my 26th Christmas in business and not once have I seen the big, hot toy of the year have any staying power. They’re all sizzle, no stake. I know that makes people mad when I say that, but it’s really true. After Furby’s I said, ‘never again,'” he laughed.

The busiest shopping day of the year has yet to come, he added.

“We’ve come back to some sort of normalcy where we’re gonna be back to shopping really hard the last two weeks before Christmas. In our in our history, it’s always the second or third Saturday in December. My busiest day of the year will be, I think, the 17th of December.”