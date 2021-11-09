You can now buy a Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bobblehead

The bobblehead of Gov. Greg Abbott joins 14 other U.S. governors offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KXAN) — On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He now joins the 14 other U.S. governors offered by the organization.

Standing at around 7″ tall, the bobblehead features Abbott wearing a blue suit and red striped tie, sitting in his wheelchair behind a desk as he makes an announcement during a press briefing.

“After taking a bit of a break from governor bobbleheads, we started to get more requests for a bobblehead of Governor Abbott,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Sklar said many of those requests came from people who approve of the governor, while some “came from people who think Abbott is a ‘bobblehead.’“

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says it will donate $5 from every governor bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association’s Protect the Heroes Campaign.

Previously released governor bobbleheads include those of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $300,000 for the fund through the sale of bobbleheads of other governors, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and 35 different “essential hero professions.”

Abbott, who was elected the 48th Governor of Texas in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, is running for a third term in 2022.

The bobbleheads are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store for $25 — click here to access it.