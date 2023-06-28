LUBBOCK, Texas – A passionate young gymnast, Daxx is raising money Wednesday evening to go to nationals in Palm Beach, Florida. Daxx’s parents, Dana and DJ Snead said they are having a food truck event on Wednesday, June 28 at 5402 4th Street from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event will include over 10 vendors such as Nirvana Burger, Jordan’s Fruit Stand, Texas Mac Shack and Bubba and Brey’s Grilled Cheese. Dana said there will even be a mobile boutique and a mobile stuffed animal making vendor at the event. Ten percent of proceeds from the vendors will go towards Daxx’s funds for nationals, said Dana.

At just 7-years-old, Daxx qualified for nationals in all three categories at her state meet. She has been doing gymnastics for three years. Dana said Daxx takes every opportunity to tumble, she will do cartwheels and back bends everywhere, even at the grocery store.

Daxx tumbles at the Air Extreme gym in Lubbock. Daxx and her family travel all over Texas for her meets. The family is excited for Daxx to have the opportunity to compete at a national level at the end of July.

If you are unable to attend the event, the family is accepting donations via Venmo: @djsnead5 or @dana-snead-1.