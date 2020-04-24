Young man from Slaton collected sexual pictures of underage girls, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nicholas Dane Arellano of Slaton accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Court records said the Slaton Police Department reached out to the FBI for help during the investigation of a sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

The girl told officials that she had sex on two different occasions with Arellano who was age 20 at the time, court records said. Court records said Arellano knew she was underage.

Court records said he requested sexual images of her via the internet. He also admitted to exchanging more than 30 “pornographic” images with a second girl who was identified a 15-year-old girl. The 15-year-old girl told officials she had sex with Arellano at least twice, and he knew her age, court records said.

“Arellano further admitted to exchanging nude photographs with four other minor females on Snapchat, all of whom he estimated to were seventeen years old at the time,” court records said.

Assuming a judge approves the plea agreement, Arellano will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in prison.