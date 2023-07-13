LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was walking in the 5800 block of Avenue P Monday afternoon when two suspects approached her and attempted to steal her purse, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim told police she was walking northbound on Avenue P when two suspects approached her from behind, the report said. The suspects yanked her purse from her shoulder and pulled her off her feet causing her to go onto the street, according to the report. The suspects attempted to pull her purse two more times, said the report, but they were unable to separate the victim from her purse.

The report said two witnesses arrived to assist the victim and the suspects fled the scene. One witness said he saw the suspects run off to the north alley of 1600 and 58th Street. The two witnesses attempted to chase the suspects, but said they no longer saw the suspects when they arrived in the area of the 5700 block of Avenue Q. One witness said he saw a tan or gold four door car, possibly a Ford or Chevrolet, quickly driving southbound in the 1600 block of 58th Street, the report said.

The report said the victim saw the suspects sitting outside of a gas station nearby and believes they followed her after she passed them.

The victim had a bruise on her left elbow from the robbery, said the report. Officers checked the area, but the report said they were unable to find the suspects or suspect vehicle.