Young Professionals of Lubbock to host Summer Bash event Tuesday, July 20

The following is a news release from Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of Lubbock will host its fourth annual Summer Bash at Two Docs Brewing Co., 502 Texas Ave., from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Tues., July 20.

The Summer Bash will bring Young Professionals from the Lubbock community together for a fun and relaxing evening in downtown Lubbock. This is a great opportunity to connect with other area professionals while enjoying drinks, food, and live music by Joy Harris, along with door prizes too.

The Summer Bash, sponsored by Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Young Professionals group, click here. Sponsorships for events held by the Young Professional of Lubbock are available throughout the year. Contact Kyle Jacobson at (806) 761-7000 or kyle.jacobson@lubbockbiz.org for more information.

