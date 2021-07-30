Young woman confesses to killing her 92-year-old roommate in Kensington

Nancy Ann Frankel was a well known artist/sculptor from Montgomery Co.

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — 26-year-old Montgomery County resident Julia Birch admitted to murdering her 92-year-old roommate in Kensington on Wednesday morning. She has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to a home on the 4000 block of Spurell Drive around 8:20 a.m. for a death investigation. That’s when Birch told officers that she killed her roommate, Nancy Ann Frankel. Frankel was found in the home, and evidence supported Birch’s confession.

Birch was taken into custody, and during the interview with police, Birch admitted to killing Frankel and then calling 911 to report the death. Frankel was a well-known artist and sculptor who sold many pieces of her work.

Rick Goodale of the Montgomery County Police Department said, “We’re still investigating the death and waiting for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of the death.”

Neighbor, Justin Watson stated, “It’s just kind of shocking. It seems like a real outlier in our neighborhood for sure.”

Birch is being held without bond.