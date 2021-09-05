Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — Cowboys are expected to be without six-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin for the season opener after testing positive COVID-19, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said the news came Saturday and backup tackle Brandon Knight has also been moved to the COVID-19 list. The club has moved to virtual meetings.

“Right now we’ll continue to work with the combinations of Connor McGovern, [he] will take the majority of reps at right guard today,” McCarthy said.

The third-year pro McGovern played over 600 snaps for the Cowboys offense in 2020 after Martin missed six games due to injuries.