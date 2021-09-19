Zuerlein makes 56-yarder on last play, Cowboys beat Chargers

by: Joe Reedy, AP Sports Writer

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) is lifted by teammates after making the game-winning field goal as time expired during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Dallas Cowboys a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After Tristan Vizcaino tied the game with a 29-yard field goal, Dallas went 49 yards in 11 plays to get just barely into Zuerlein’s range.

Troy Pollard ran for 109 yards on 13 carries for the third 100-yard game of his career. Dak Prescott completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards as the Cowboys evened their record at 1-1 despite being without five players who started the opener.

Justin Herbert had the 10th 300-yard game of his young career but threw two interceptions.

