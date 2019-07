LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people after a chase that started on 30th and Indiana Avenue but ended around Erskine and N. Avenue Q.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the individuals were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Dartmouth Street earlier in the day on Tuesday.

