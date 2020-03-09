Law enforcement coming together to stop street racing

LUBBOCK, Texas – In 2018, The Lubbock Police Department responded to 155 calls regarding drag racing.

In 2019, they responded to 171 calls.

They have already responded to 48 calls in 2020, which is a 28% increase compared to 2019.

“Racing has a serious and permanent consequence to everyone involved,” said Chief Floyd Mitchell of LPD.

On February 24, 69-year-old Howard Wright died after a crash that police said was caused by racing. LPD said as three cars were racing down Slide Road, one of the drivers crashed into Wright as he was trying to turn.

Ted Liggett of Liggett Law Group is representing the family of Wright in a civil suit against Muscle Mayhem car club.

“[LPD said] this vehicle was going as fast as 90, 95 miles an hour just seconds before impact,” he said. “In addition to the three individuals we brought this civil suite to, we are also trying to bring some justice and shut down these racing clubs.”

Wright left behind kids and grandkids, according to Liggett.

“He was their hero and he was also a lot of other people’s hero,” he said. “He was a respiratory therapist and worked with Aero Care.”

LPD said the crash that caused Wright’s’ death is one of the 48 crashes this year caused by racing.

The Texas Department of Safety said they’re working to address the problem.

“We have already started trying to work some traffic initiatives in the city of Lubbock to address these high crash areas,” Safety Captain Ricky White said. “We are focusing on roadways where the higher crashes are taken place.”

LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said street races will be prosecuted.

“We are thankful for the Lubbock County District Attorneys office for their commitment to strongly prosecute these types of crimes in our community,” he said.

Law enforcement has asked the community to call 911 if they see street racing.