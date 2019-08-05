Law enforcement, family of missing man searching for missing Anton man

Jeffrey Lynn Duffey has been missing from Anton since last month, and his family and law enforcement are concerned for his well-being. (photo provided by Duffey’s family)

ANTON, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com spoke on Monday with the family of a man who was reported missing by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office since last month.

Jeffrey Lynn Duffey, 57, has been missing on or about July 3, said his daughter, Rachel Duffey.

“If he left, he was with family,” she said. “So this is very out of character.”

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said it is concerning that Duffey is missing, because he did not have his driver’s license, social security card, wallet or his cell phone.

Scifres also mentioned that Duffey’s family was concerned, because at one time, they said there was a history of some health concerns.

“But nothing immediate that they thought he would harm himself,” Scifres added.

Family members say that Duffey has two vehicles that are still parked. Scifres said Duffey’s house was properly secured, so no foul play has been suspected at this point in time.

Duffey is a caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall and he weighs approximately 161 pounds, according to the Hockley County Sheriff’s.

Duffey’s family added that he always wears a baseball cap.

Anyone who has any information on Duffey’s whereabouts are urged to call Leslie Lehmann, the investigator for his case, at (806) 894-3126.