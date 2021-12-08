Law firm announces press conference in Chad Read deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The law firm representing the family of Chad Read announced a press conference for Thursday at noon on the steps of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Read was shot and killed on November 5 in the 2100 block of 90th Street, according to Lubbock Police. While, LPD did not release the name of the shooter, civil court records identified the shooter as William “Kyle” Carruth. Carruth claimed self-defense.

The case gained national attention and raised questions of special treatment. Carruth was estranged from State District Judge Ann-Marie Carruth. Local prosecutors recused themselves and handed over the investigation to the office of Texas Attorney General.

The following is a statement from the law firm:

The Buzbee Law Firm will hold a press conference on Thursday, at noon, on the steps of the Lubbock County courthouse, at 904 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas. The firm will share with the public information and materials that have been gathered regarding the shooting of Chad Read, and will provide an update on the ongoing $50 million lawsuit. The firm will include discussion of any information obtained from the Attorney General’s office. Chad Read’s widow, Jennifer Read will be present and will speak.