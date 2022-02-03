LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-based law firm donated an additional $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a 4-year-old boy. Lubbock Police made the announcement Thursday morning.

Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman, LLC pledged $5,000 in addition to the Crime Line reward of $6,000 and a $2,5000 donation by the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline Street on December 17, 2021 at 8:50 p.m. for shots fired. Police said, “It appears the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.”

Cornelius Carrington was taken to University Medical Center in a private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead. Police later released surveillance video related to the shooting.

The total reward, police said, was $13,500. The number for Crime Line is 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

