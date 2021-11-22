Lawsuit filed against X-Fab in Lubbock after deadly explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock law firm filed a lawsuit against X-Fab on behalf of the family of a man killed in an explosion this month. The man was identified as Emmanuel Rosales.

The deadly incident was November 12 in the X-Fab facility at 2301 North University Avenue. The lawsuit said X-Fab added hydrogen peroxide to a tank of deionized water. This created an unsafe environment, according to the lawsuit.

X-Fab said after the incident there was an explosion but no fire. One person was injured and Rosales died.

“The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but there is no reason to suspect any additional risk to employees or the site,” X-Fab said.

The lawsuit said in part, “The gross negligence of Defendant X-Fab was a proximate cause of the fire and of the injuries and damages suffered by [Rosales and his family].”

It also said, “[X-Fab’s] acts of negligence when viewed objectively from the standpoint of [X-Fab] involved an extreme degree of risk, considering the probability and magnitude of the potential harm to others. … X-Fab had actual, subjective awareness of this risk, but nevertheless proceeded with conscious indifference to the rights, safety, and welfare of [Rosales].”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The following is a press release from Glasheen, Valles & Inderman

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed after a fatal explosion at the X-FAB facility in Lubbock, Texas

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here. A file-marked copy will be added once available.

A press conference will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the offices of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers at 1302 Texas Avenue. The attorney for the plaintiffs will be available for questions.

FACTS

On or about November 12, 2021, Emmanuel Rosales was working at X-FAB’s facility in Lubbock, Texas, which is equipped with a Deionized (DI) Water system. On the day of this incident, X-Fab added hydrogen peroxide to a tank associated with the DI water system which contained resin, creating an unsafe environment, near the DI water system and water tanks. Emmanuel Rosales was later instructed to open a valve on the DI water system and an explosion occurred causing significant injuries to Emmanuel, which led to his death.

“The family wants answers,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney, Jason Medina of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “The lawsuit gives us the tools to conduct a thorough investigation to determine why the explosion happened and give the family the answers they deserve.”

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. The law firm has offices in Lubbock, El Paso, Odessa, Austin and Albuquerque.

The following is a statement from X-Fab made on November 12:

At approximately 9:00 a.m., an explosion occurred at the X-FAB Texas facility in Lubbock. There was a flash explosion during maintenance on the DI water system but it did not result in a fire onsite.

Lubbock Police and Fire departments responded quickly. One employee was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries and there was one fatality.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but there is no reason to suspect any additional risk to employees or the site.

Manufacturing operations have ceased until investigation and repairs are completed. Additional information will be provided when available.