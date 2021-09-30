HAMPTON, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — The lawyer for the man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh in a failed insurance fraud scheme says his client is being used as the fall guy.

Jarrett Bouchette is representing Curtis Smith. The 61-year-old is being charged with a slew of crimes including assisted suicide and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. The charges stem from Smith allegedly shooting Murdaugh during Labor Day weekend in what investigators say was a ploy to get Murdaugh’s remaining son Buster a $10 million insurance payout.

Smith’s accounts of what happened differs greatly from what Murdaugh told South Carolina investigators. His lawyer says the accusations don’t make sense.

Smith says Murdaugh called him to bring him work, which he didn’t think was out of the ordinary because he had done odd mechanic work for Murdaugh before.

Smith told investigators when he got to that rural road Murdaugh was suicidal and agitated. They tussled with each other over the gun and it went off. Then, Smith took it with him and got rid of it.

Murdaugh’s lawyer told investigators Smith was Murdaugh’s drug dealer. Bouchette says based on his client’s financials, that doesn’t add up.

NewsNationNow.com reached out to the Attorney General’s Office. It had no comment.

Meanwhile, an outside judge has been assigned to oversea the Murdaugh criminal cases.

On Thursday, the $100,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the murder of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh is set to expire. Its been three months and no arrests.