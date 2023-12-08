LUBBOCK, Texas — Small businesses and nonprofits around Lubbock spent their Friday getting parade floats decorated and prepared for the 18th annual Miracles Christmas parade on Saturday, December 9. One of those people was Sirtarus Williams, who recently started Palasades Lubbock Slingshot rentals.

However, what he has to show on Saturday isn’t exactly a float. Instead, it is a decorated Polaris Slingshot.

“These slingshots – bringing them to Lubbock and just being a part of the parade – it’s gonna be huge,” Williams said. “You can’t drive this anywhere without kids almost hanging out the window trying to figure out how to get in there.”

Williams started the business in August, hoping to bring joy and adventure into Lubbock families’ lives.

“Knowing that I’m about to bring happiness and joy to a lot of different kids and families,” Williams said.

Williams is hoping to stick in people’s minds after they leave the parade.

“I want to grow the business … I want to start off with six slingshots and next year have 12, the next year after that … 20,” Williams said. “I want people to enjoy it.”

Spike Wideman, who is a wrangler with the Miracles Christmas Parade, said the parade can help small businesses get noticed and potentially take off.

“Every small business struggles to get started,” Wideman said. “What the parade does, it’s just one of many avenues to expose your business and your fun and your excitement and the things you do to support the community,” Wideman said.

However, Wideman said the parade is also about putting a smile on people’s faces.

“We see the faces on those kids, I mean, it’s just amazing,” Wideman said.

The Miracles Christmas parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. It will run down 34th Street From Avenue Q to Indiana Avenue.