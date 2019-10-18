LCISD host monthly class for students to learn do’s and don’ts of social media

LUBBOCK, Texas – Every student at Lubbock-Cooper ISD goes through their digital citizenship program. Each month covering different topics depending on the grade level that is incorporated in classroom work.

“We have seen it across the board just in general in this current generation how it has affected people positively and negatively on all ends of the spectrum through the use of social media and technology,” said Evelyn Fallon, career Exploration Teacher.

They talk about cyberbullying, thinking before you post, using settings to protect yourself, stranger danger online and much more.

“Just remember anything you post is always going to be there even if you take it down there are still records of that post you made or that comment you made,” Hannah Burns, 8th grader.

Their hope is that it will make a difference in people’s lives.

“I consider it a victory that I had many students actually delete Snapchat off their phone after lessons we discussed,” said Fallon.