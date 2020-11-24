LCS gives parents a brief explanation why President Rogers was removed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Tye Rogers from 2016 press release

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian Schools provided parents with information Monday on why President Tye Rogers was suddenly separated from LCS.

Rogers was “no longer affiliated” with LCS as of Friday at 5:00 p.m. Parents were notified Saturday.

On Monday, LCS told parents, “Mr. Roger’s departure from LCS was a result of an internal investigation into an event that occurred off school premises and not at a school-sponsored activity.”

“That internal investigation revealed an independent investigation by Child Protective Services into Mr. Roger’s out-of-school conduct,” LCS also said.

LCS said neither its own internal review nor any outside investigation turned up misconduct at the school or any school-sponsored activity.

“Mr. Rogers has been issued a formal notification of trespass warning by the school that he is prohibited from coming onto school grounds or from attending any LCS-sponsored activities,” LCS said.

As of Tuesday morning, no criminal charges were listed in court records or CPS court requests related to Tye Rogers.

Related Story: Rogers removed immediately as president of Lubbock Christian Schools

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar