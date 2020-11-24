LCS gives parents a brief explanation why President Rogers was removed

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian Schools provided parents with information Monday on why President Tye Rogers was suddenly separated from LCS.

Rogers was “no longer affiliated” with LCS as of Friday at 5:00 p.m. Parents were notified Saturday.

On Monday, LCS told parents, “Mr. Roger’s departure from LCS was a result of an internal investigation into an event that occurred off school premises and not at a school-sponsored activity.”

“That internal investigation revealed an independent investigation by Child Protective Services into Mr. Roger’s out-of-school conduct,” LCS also said.

LCS said neither its own internal review nor any outside investigation turned up misconduct at the school or any school-sponsored activity.

“Mr. Rogers has been issued a formal notification of trespass warning by the school that he is prohibited from coming onto school grounds or from attending any LCS-sponsored activities,” LCS said.

As of Tuesday morning, no criminal charges were listed in court records or CPS court requests related to Tye Rogers.

