LCSO says Mexican national wanted for sexual assault, indecency with a child

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking your help to locate 25-year- old Alejandro Nunez-Beltran wanted on a Warrant for Sexual Assault-Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.

Alejandro Nunez-Beltran is a Mexican National, 5’11’ – 180 lbs., Blk hair, and Brown eyes from México. He was last seen in the Lubbock area.

If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office: (806) 775-1600.

