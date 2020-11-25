LCSO says person found dead in house fire Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire which happened Tuesday night.

The following is the statement from LCSO:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure fire in the 1108 CR 7360, Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Wolfforth, Woodrow, Slaton Volunteer Fire Departments and Lubbock EMS all responded to assist.

When deputies arrived they were advised by our Communications Department of a possible occupant inside the residence. They were unable to make entry as the residence was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Once entry was made it was confirmed that there was a single occupant inside the residence.

At this time the investigation continues on the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire by the State Fire Marshall.