WASHINGTON – The National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund will host the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, DC, on Friday. Among those to be honored by NLEOMF is Sergeant Josh Bartlett of Lubbock.

“Each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC,” the NLEOMF website said. “These names are then read aloud during the annual Candlelight Vigil to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

In February, the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court approved out-of-state travel for personnel with the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office to attend the vigil in honor of Bartlett.

Sgt. Bartlett died in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff on July 15, 2021.

The vigil will begin 7:00 p.m. CDT. You can watch a livestream of the event here.