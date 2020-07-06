LCU Baseball players contributing to Amarillo Sod Dogs

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo Sod Dogs currently sit atop the Texas Collegiate League North Division at 4-2, tied with the Tulsa Drillers.

Three Lubbock Christian Chaps are helping lead the charge. First, Eduardo Acosta is doing it at the plate, batting .429 with nine RBIs on 28 at-bats. Then two LCU pitchers are starting so far for the Sod Dogs. Shandon Herrera pitched four innings, notching four strikeouts and only allowing one hit and no runs. Peyton Hutson threw three solid innings in his start, racking up three strikeouts.

The Sod Dogs are home until next Sunday, hosting the Texarkana Twins and the Frisco Roughriders for three game series each starting Tuesday at 7:05.