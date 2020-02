The following is an update from Chanda Dawson via Lubbock Fire Rescue:

We got the green light to leave for Denver, Colorado Monday. Aerocare has reached out and wants to fly us. I will be able to accompany him as well. The facility is called Craig. They specialize in TBI's (Traumatic Brain Injury). They are the top facility for this injury and we are extremely blessed to be going there. Matt will be there around 6-8 weeks. He will have 5-6 hours of therapy M-F and rest on the weekends. Craig is passionate about family interaction during therapy, so that they can also train us on how to care for him when he comes home.