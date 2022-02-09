LUBBOCK, Texas – The Levelland Animal Shelter is at full capacity, and the dogs are in desperate need of a fur-ever home… before it’s too late.

The shelter has a smaller capacity than most, with only sixteen spots available to keep dogs, and ten spots available for cats. These kennels fill up almost weekly due to the strays being a constant problem in the area.

“The problem in Levelland is incredible. You can’t throw a rock without hitting a dog. I mean, it’s crazy,”John Corder, an animal control officer at the shelter said.

Last year, the shelter took in around 800-900 dogs, and had to put down about 17 for space.

Every option other than euthanization is considered before getting to that point. They try to find another shelter or rescue before making this decision.

“We try to do our best to get them up and off the streets. And we get them adopted out pretty regularly. We work with several rescues, we have lots of volunteers that come out and they have their own Facebook pages and stuff. And they assist us in getting the dogs home,” Corder said.

Right now, the dogs have 48 hours, or until about Friday afternoon before these other options are considered.

The adoption process is very simple, and free. All one needs to do if interested is fill out some paperwork. The shelter also tries to vaccinate each dog before he or she is adopted.

Corder said, “It’s not their fault that they’re out here. So we try as hard as we can to get them placed in a home where somebody cares about them.”

Visit the Levelland Animal Shelter Facebook page to see the available dogs that are up for adoption or visit their website for more information. They are located at 109 Commerce Dr. Levelland, TX 79336.