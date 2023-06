LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Chamber of Commerce and Levelland’s Little Dribblers’ Boys and Girl Leagues will hold a press conference on June 20. It will take place at the Little Dribblers’ Basketball office at 911 Houston Street at 2:00 p.m.

The press release said that the press conference will be held to make a special announcement.

The Little Dibblers’ Basketball, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to organizing community youth basketball leagues.