LUBBOCK, Texas – Students in the culinary arts program at Levelland High School competed at the SkillsUSA competition earlier this month to display their impressive cake-decorating skills.

Khris Oaks, the Culinary Arts teacher said they took a total of fourteen cakes to Corpus Christi along with 33 of her students. Two cakes — the monkey and circus-themed cake — ended up winning “Best of Show.”

Most of the kids who join the elective class choose it because it’s a hobby and it sounds fun to them. They never dreamed they’d be making cakes at this level.

The masterminds behind the monkey and circus cake said they faced some challenges along the way, but the end result made it all worth it.

Oaks said, “That’s probably my favorite part of teaching. The kids in the beginning think there’s no way that they could ever make anything like this, and they see their cake at state and how everybody is drawn towards them. They’ve got so much pride and I love that part.”

She plans to save the cakes to show her class next year, so they know what her expectations are and what standards they should strive for.