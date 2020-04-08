Levelland family loses loved one from COVID-19, asking the community to stay home to save others

LUBBOCK, Texas – Michael Dominguez lived in Levelland all his life, and he loved his family more than anything.

“He worked at Walmart, and I live right down the street from Walmart so anytime he never worked, we’d stop by the house,” said Elizabeth Dominguez, Michael’s daughter.

On March 13, he started getting really sick and it just kept getting worse, so he called 9-1-1 for help.

“We couldn’t go see him because they were testing him for the COVID-19 and I was at a loss for words,” said Elizabeth.

As he got worse, the family had to stay quaratined at home.

“As a daughter, it was hard not be able to be there and hold my dad’s hand, to not let him know that we loved him, and that we were there with him, and we were fighting for him,” Elizabeth said.

Sadly, he passed away on Thursday but his family now hoping their story will help people understand how important it is to stay home.

Elizabeth said it’s been hard not to be able to warn their family, as well as not being able to tell people over the phone.

“We don’t want that for anybody,” said Elizabeth.

The family says once this is all over they are getting together all their family and friends to celebrate Michael’s life like it should have been done.