LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Police Department revealed the details of a stabbing that left 31-year-old Javier Tienda, Jr. dead and 51-year-old Eliasar Tienda charged with Murder.

According to an incident report from Levelland Police, officers were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Houston Street just after 1:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Eliasar and the victim’s father, Javier Tienda Sr, standing in the front yard.

Tienda Sr. took officers to a bedroom inside the house where they found Javier Jr. “in the right corner of the bedroom in a pool of blood,” the report said. Officers found Javier Jr. with a “large stab wound” to the upper left portion of his chest and a large cut on his left forearm.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and placed pressure on Javier Jr.’s wound before transporting him to Levealld Covenant Medical Center, where he later died.

During the initial investigation, officers found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamines, a large gray knife and “a white crystal-like substance” in Eliasar’s possession.

Eliasar was seen with blood on his hands and shoes before being taken into police custody. He was taken to the Hockley County Jail, where he was charged with Murder and drug possession.