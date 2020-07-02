Levelland Police searching for missing teen girl, described as a runaway

Breaking News
Image of Xandria Chavez from Levelland Police

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Police on Thursday asked for the public’s help to locate Xandria Chavez, 17, who was described as a runaway.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (806) 894-6164.

She was described as 113 pounds and between 5’3” and 5’6” tall. She was also described as having brown or black shoulder length hair, brown eyes, pierced ears & nose, and a tattoo on her shoulder.

Police said her last known location was in the 1400 block of 10th Street in Levelland.

She was listed as a runaway in May.

