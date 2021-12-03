LFR called to apartment fire Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the Branchwater Apartments, 5411 4th Street. The call came in at 12:50 p.m.
Fire crews found apartment units to be “involved in fire.” Nine minutes after the initial call, firefighters called for help in the form of a second alarm. “Multiple” apartment units were affected and as of 1:30 p.m., fire crews were still working to extinguish the fire. Nearby units were evacuated
A photojournalist at the scene said part of the roof collapsed. Utilities were cut off, he also said.
“People are being asked to evacuate the complex,” he said at about 1:40 p.m.. “Smoke has worsened.”
At about 2:30 p.m. the Red Cross was spotted on scene. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. No “civilian” injuries were reported. As of 3:00 p.m., firefighting activities continued.
