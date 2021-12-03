LFR called to apartment fire Friday afternoon

Updated for new information from LFR

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the Branchwater Apartments, 5411 4th Street. The call came in at 12:50 p.m.

Fire crews found apartment units to be “involved in fire.” Nine minutes after the initial call, firefighters called for help in the form of a second alarm. “Multiple” apartment units were affected and as of 1:30 p.m., fire crews were still working to extinguish the fire. Nearby units were evacuated

5400 block, 4th Street (Nexstar Staff Photo)

5400 block, 4th Street (Nexstar Staff Photo)

5400 block, 4th Street (Nexstar Staff Photo)

A photojournalist at the scene said part of the roof collapsed. Utilities were cut off, he also said.

“People are being asked to evacuate the complex,” he said at about 1:40 p.m.. “Smoke has worsened.”

At about 2:30 p.m. the Red Cross was spotted on scene. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. No “civilian” injuries were reported. As of 3:00 p.m., firefighting activities continued.

Our photojournalist was still working to get more information. Please check back for updates.