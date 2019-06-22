LFR called to Central Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the Indian Creek Apartments, 6300 Elgin Avenue, on Friday evening.

Smoke and fire were coming from an apartment unit and seemed to spread into the attic, as reported by a photojournalist on scene. No injuries were reported.

LFR provided an update later in the evening and said two apartments were involved which displaced three people. The Red Cross was helping people with a place to stay.

LFR also said a representative of the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.