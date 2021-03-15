One injured, LFR called to fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 9400 block of 22nd Street just after noon on Monday. There were reports of a shed (or a storage building) on fire. Thick black smoke could be seen from the camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue.

LFR said a 911 caller reported a shed on fire with a vehicle inside. LFR crews found a shed on fire and “two structures nearby” at risk of a spreading fire.

“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire,” LFR said.

One person was injured and taken to a local hospital. LFR said the extent of injury was not yet known.

The fire marshal’s office was called to investigate.

9400 block of 22nd Street as seen from camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)