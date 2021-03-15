One injured, LFR called to fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 9400 block of 22nd Street just after noon on Monday. There were reports of a shed (or a storage building) on fire. Thick black smoke could be seen from the camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue.
LFR said a 911 caller reported a shed on fire with a vehicle inside. LFR crews found a shed on fire and “two structures nearby” at risk of a spreading fire.
“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire,” LFR said.
One person was injured and taken to a local hospital. LFR said the extent of injury was not yet known.
The fire marshal’s office was called to investigate.