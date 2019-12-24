LFR called to house fire, 2900 Colgate

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 2900 block of Colgate Street on Monday evening. The call came in at 5:53 pm. A photojournalist at the scene saw smoke and fire damage.

A photojournalist also saw one person taken from the scene by EMS. She seemed to be alert, the photojournalist said.

Initially, LFR said there was concern because one person was unaccounted for. But once the fire was under control, LFR was able to locate everyone.

The day before, on Sunday, there had been a fire in the 2400 block of Colgate Street. The fire on Sunday was ruled accidental. Three adults were displaced.