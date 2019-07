LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a house fire just after 11:00 am Friday.

It was called in by a police officer to LFR near East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Video from the camera on the tower at KAMC/KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com showed thick black smoke come from the home. The smoke stopped a few minutes after LFR arrived on scene.

A photojournalist was working to get more information. There is no official word yet on possible injuries.