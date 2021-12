LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at the Omni Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for more information.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

