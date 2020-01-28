LFR provides update on Matt Dawson Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue on Tuesday morning provided an update on the condition of Matt Dawson. Dawson was critically injured on the morning of January 11 and two Lubbock first responders were killed.

They responded to a crash along Interstate 27 in North Lubbock. While on scene a subsequent crash caused the devastating injury to Dawson along with the deaths of Eric Hill and Nicholas Reyna.

“Matt continues to be in stable condition,” LFR said. “He is fighting hard, as progression for injuries like this are slow. The family wants to thank the community for all the support and prayers and asks that we continue to pray for a full recovery.”

The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday will recognize the community for its support of Dawson, Hill and Reyna.

