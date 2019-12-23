LFR releases information on fire, mom and infant went to hospital for smoke inhalation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue released information Monday morning about a fire that happened earlier in the month and led to a mother and infant child suffering smoke inhalation.

The following is the full text of the LFR statement.

On December 10th at 7:49 units responded to 3420 32nd to investigate a reported extinguished fire. A Nurse at Covenant Children’s Hospital contacted the Fire Department stating they had a mother and infant child with smoke inhalation. The mother said they had a small fire that morning, that they extinguished themselves and would like to get checked out just a precaution. The family did not call 911 but extinguished the fire themselves. Please always call 911 and let us check to make sure that the fire is completely out and no extension has occurred.

Fire Dispatch then contacted the FMO for follow-up and the first in Engine was requested to go to the house and verify the fire was out and no fire extension existed. An Investigator was sent to the House to determine the origin and cause of the fire and verify their story. An Investigator went to Covenant Children’s Hospital to interview the mother and check the status of the infant child.

The fire started by an unattended candle left burning all night on top of a dog crate in the living room. The mother was using a scented candle to help mask the smell of the dogs. The candle set the crate on fire early in the morning and the sound of yelping dogs awoke the family who found the dog crate engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly spreading up the wall as the mother saved the dogs inside the crate (dogs sustained no injuries). The family quickly extinguished the fire. The mother and baby then went to get checked out while the rest of the family cleaned. The smoke detectors failed to operate because they had the batteries removed. The FMO explained the importance of working smoke detection prior to leaving.