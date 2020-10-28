LFR releases name of pilot who died in Monday plane crash in residential area Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue on Wednesday morning released the name of the pilot who lost his life Monday in a plane crash near 37th Street and Avenue A.

He was identified as Donald Eakin, 69, of Hallsville, Texas.

The single-engine Cessna Centurion came to Lubbock from Belen, New Mexico. It crashed at about 4:00 p.m. while heading toward Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

LFR on Monday said the plane caught fire after it crashed in an alley. The only damage on the ground was a fence in someone’s back yard. The pilot, who was the only occupant, died at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

The ownership of the plane was registered to a man in Colorado, not Eakin. According to both FlightAware and audio from air traffic control, the pilot did not land on his first approach but instead circled around for a second attempt. The audio indicated the pilot was having trouble. There was reduced visibility and conditions consistent with icing.

UPDATE: Lubbock Fire Recue provided a corrected age for the pilot. This story was updated to reflect the new information.