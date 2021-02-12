LFR releases name of victim, other details after deadly carbon monoxide incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue released the name of the victim and other details Friday concerning a carbon monoxide death in the 3100 block of 3rd Street.

LFR said Santiago Rodriguez, 71, lost his life.

LFR said a man went to the residence to check on his elderly parents Thursday morning, as he did every day. LFR said the man forced entry into the house after nobody answered. He found his mom crawling toward the door. After taking her out of the house, he went back inside and found his dad passed away in the bedroom.

The elderly mom was semi-conscious and taken to Covenant Medical Center.

LFR said There were carbon monoxide readings of 72 parts per million in the house, which, according to LFR, is high enough to be fatal for someone with a weakened immune system or is elderly.

EverythingLubbock.com did some checking online and found that carbon monoxide detectors cost between $15 and more than $100 depending on the model.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, carbon monoxide can come from any device, machine or appliance that burns fuel including fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. Such things are normally set up to safely vent carbon monoxide away from people but if something goes wrong, carbon monoxide can build up in the home.

The CDC said, “The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as ‘flu-like.’”

People who are sleeping can be exposed to fatal levels of carbon monoxide without feeling symptoms.

The CDC said, “Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, more than 20,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.”