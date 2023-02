LUBBOCK, Texas– Crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T in Lubbock on Thursday evening.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, “Crews reported fire was mostly on the exterior and has been mostly extinguished.” Powerlines were damaged in the backyard, LFR said.

(Photo: Ron Roberts KAMC Weather Lab)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.