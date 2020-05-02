LFR sees decrease in calls for March and April

LUBBOCK, Texas — Restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores can now officially open to the public, with some restrictions. As businesses reopen, Lieutenant Phillip Grandon said he is anticipating more people out on the road, which could lead to more accidents.

“We’ve already seen a pick-up in our traffic accidents just with what has already been released. So for the month of May, we are expecting more vehicle accidents,” Grandon said.

For the months of March and April, LFR reported an estimated 25 percent decrease in the number of calls related to traffic accidents with injuries.

“Social distancing has made more people stay in, and there’s nowhere to go really so they’re staying at home,” Grandon said.

In the month of March, there were 73 accidents with reported injuries. In 2019 and 2018, there were 94 and 91 accidents with injuries, respectively. For the month of April, there were 53 reported accidents with injuries. In 2019 there were 73 and in 2018 there were 72.

“The roads have obviously been safer,” Grandon said.

LFR isn’t letting its guard down when reporting on calls.

“When we respond to vehicle accidents, we will continue social distancing, trying to do our patient assessment from a distance if we have to, and if we have to get close, we’ll be wearing masks and other PPE to protect ourselves,” Grandon said.

LFR is also asking folks to exercise caution while out on the road.

“Be aware of all of us out there working… PD, EMS, Fire trucks and also the other agencies out there that work on the roads… utilities, construction workers, because the roads are very dangerous and we have no way to control what other people do, so watch out for us,” Grandon said.

LFR reminds people to remember 5-5-5 while out on the road: take 5 actions for safety, 5 actions to keep safe, and tell 5 members you love them. When a law enforcement or TxDOT vehicle is out on the road–with its lights activated–drivers must move to the next lane. If this is not possible, drivers must slow down 25 miles per hour below the speed limit.